Citywide

$30,000 grant given to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern California

To celebrate the importance of volunteerism, Northwestern Mutual, through its Foundation, is awarding grants on behalf of exemplary financial professionals to nonprofits nationwide.

Local resident Scott Cohen, an Associate Wealth Management Advisor at Northwestern Mutual — West Los Angeles, has been selected as a recipient of the company’s 2017 Community Service Award. Cohen has received a $30,000 grant for Camp Ronald McDonald for Good Times, a program of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern California.

Each year, 16 Northwestern Mutual financial professionals who demonstrate extraordinary service are awarded grants to benefit their nonprofits of choice.

“Having family and friends who battled cancer, I had a natural affinity for Camp, and the opportunity to alleviate some of what these children go through,” said Cohen. “Being a part of this camp means the world to me, and I’m so thankful to participate in bringing joy to these kids.”

Cohen has volunteered with Camp Ronald McDonald for Good Times for 10 years, involving himself in many aspects of the camp experience. His most prominent role has been serving as a cabin counselor, responsible for creating a close-knit “cabin family” over the camp’s duration. He has also served as an adventure counselor and a member of the camp’s interview committee, interviewing hundreds of prospective counselors to find the right people to join their team. Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern California will use the grant to continue providing a cost-free camp experience for children impacted by childhood cancer.

“A childhood cancer diagnosis can be financially devastating,” said Sarah Orth, executive director, Camp Ronald McDonald for Good Times. “But, thanks to the generosity of volunteers like Scott and companies like Northwestern Mutual, we are able to keep our camp programs cost-free for the children and families we serve.”

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern California is dedicated to creating a positive, lasting impact on children with cancer and their families through fun-filled, cost-free year-round camp programs.

“When members of the community come together to make a difference, there are no limits to what can be accomplished,” said Eric Christophersen, president, Northwestern Mutual Foundation. “Scott has demonstrated the true value of dedicating one’s time and skills to improve the lives of others through his commitment to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern California.”

A total of $295,000 has been awarded on behalf of financial professionals this year. Since 1995, the company has donated more than $5 million through its Community Service Award program.

— Submitted by Emma Wallo on behalf of Northwestern Mutual