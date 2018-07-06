Associated Press

Los Angeles police say three people were killed and three others wounded in an early morning shooting west of downtown.

Detective Meghan Aguilar says officers responded to a report of shots fired around 12:30 a.m. Thursday in the Westlake area and found the victims.

Detective Meghan Aguilar says the victims had been at a gathering of 10 to 15 people at a house.

She says the motive remains unclear but gang activity is a possibility.

There’s no immediate suspect description, and detectives are trying to determine if there was more than one shooter.

All the victims are only described as being in their 20s.

