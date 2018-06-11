The City of Santa Monica will host the 26th Annual Juneteenth Celebration at Virginia Avenue Park on June 16 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. All are invited to this jubilant celebration of justice and liberty in commemoration of the announcement of the emancipation of enslaved African Americans who lived in the former Confederacy – two years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation.

Bigg PWee of KJLH Radio will emcee the main stage. Event-goers will experience performances by Chazz Ross Drum Circle, reggae by Island Rhythm Production, the celebrated Gerald Rivers performing one of Martin Luther King, Jr.’s famous speeches, the Tatiana Zamir Dance Troupe, soul and R&B by the Cal Bennett Ensemble, and joyful blues by artist The Reverend Shawn Amos, presented in partnership with The Broad Stage.

Activities such as crafts, face painting, and games for kids will be available at the Kids’ Korner.

A King’s Court celebrating fathers will feature ping-pong, chess, and other games.

The festival will also include a cultural arts marketplace and food trucks: Peaches’ Smokehouse, Wings ‘N Waffles, and Kona Ice.

Find more information about this free community event, visit smgov.net/vapark or call 310-458-8688. You can also RSVP on Facebook.

Submitted by Constance Farrell, Santa Monica Public Information Officer