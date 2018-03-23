Celebrating its 23rd year, the Sustainable Quality Awards recognize local businesses that demonstrate excellence in sustainability. The annual awards ceremony and lunchtime event, which draws over 300 attendees from across the City, offers the Sustainable Power Hour, a top-notch, unique opportunity to network, enjoy gourmet small bites, and learn from fellow sustainably-minded businesses and officials. The awards event honoring this year’s winners will take place April 26th, 2018, at Le Meridien Delfina Hotel. Tickets are on sale now. Opportunities to showcase your business are available now through April 9th; space is limited.

“The SQAs have honored 152 businesses since 1995 for their outstanding leadership in sustainability,” states Alisha Auringer, LAcarGUY Manager of the Environment. “This event celebrates those leaders who positively impact the City of Santa Monica and motivate others through their innovative approach to business through sustainable practices.

“And don’t miss the Power Hour at 11am! My favorite hour to connect business-to-business and green-to-green is infused with a diverse group of leaders focused on creating a sustainable and profitable business. I always learn something new, meet someone valuable and get to sample delicious organic bites from our local chefs. It’s the perfect lead-in to the awards presentation.”

The SQA Grand Prizes are given to businesses that excel in the areas of sustainable economic development, social responsibility, and stewardship of the natural environment. Excellence awards are given to outstanding achievements in any one or two of the three categories.

The 2018 Sustainable Quality Awards honor one Grand Prize winner and four Excellence Award winners.

SQA Grand Prize

PS1 Pluralistic School is a small independent, non-profit, non-graded elementary school currently serving 230 students. PS1 was established in 1971 to provide excellence in academics coupled with joyful learning and a sense of community. Social Responsibility, Environmental Awareness and Stewardship are among the core values inherent in PS1’s mission and curriculum. They believe the purpose of an elementary school is to uncover the genius within each child.

Joel Pelcyger, Head of School said, “As a member of the Santa Monica community for the past 47 years, PS1 Pluralistic School is proud to be part of the city’s efforts to lead the way in this critical issue for our nation. We are thrilled and honored to have received our fourth Santa Monica Sustainability award, including this second SQA Grand Prize.”

SQA Excellence Awards

Arthur Murray Dance Center: Excellence in Social Responsibility

Arthur Murray provides instruction in all styles of social and competitive ballroom dancing through personal sessions, group classes and practice sessions.

Global Green: Excellence in Social Responsibility

Global Green creates catalytic projects to serve as models for helping create sustainable communities and identifies policy and financial solutions to bring them to scale.

Groundwork Coffee LLC: Excellence in Economic Development and Stewardship of the Environment

Groundwork Coffee has been a certified coffee roaster since 1990 selling organic coffee, organic teas, and home brewing merchandise. They installed over 100 high-efficiency solar panels at the company’s roasting facility.

Unitarian Universalist Community Church of Santa Monica: Excellence in Stewardship of the Environment

Unitarian is a community church that offers spiritual development as well as a community center offering rental spaces for a variety of programs from recovery to meditation.

In addition to being recognized at the ceremony by many peers and officials, the award-winning businesses are regularly included on Green Business Tours and in presentations, in the Sustainable Santa Monica newsletter and in media.

“My strong belief in the opportunity these awards offer to businesses and the greater community has been shaped through my work with 2011 SQA Grand Prize winner LAcarGUY, which champions innovation in automotive technology, and a passion for clean oceans and a greener future,” continues Auringer. “As business owners and sponsors – LAcarGUY is very supportive of and enthusiastic about our relationship with these awards and their value.”

Green Event

This zero waste event, lead sponsored by Morley Builders, LAcarGUY and Santa Monica Travel and Tourism, will showcase local restaurants highlighting Santa Monica’s Farmers Market produce and businesses that excel in sustainable practices. Additional sponsors include Kaiser Permanente and Pacific Park.

Free bike valet will be provided and attendees will receive a raffle ticket for walking, biking or carpooling to the event.

Event Information

The SQA’s will take place at Le Meridien Delfina Santa Monica Hotel in the Penthouse Ballroom. On April 26th, the event begins at 11 a.m. with an active networking and exhibitor hour (Sustainable Power Hour), showcasing local businesses and chefs with sustainable bites from Bareburger and Benny’s.

SQA winners will be formally recognized during a special award presentation starting at 12:00 PM. A sustainable plated lunch will be served.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.smsqa.com or by calling (310) 393-9825. Pre-paid tickets are $60 for Chamber members and $70 for non-members. For more information visit www.smsqa.com

Submitted by Julie Du Brow / dubroWORKS PR