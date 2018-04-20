Sat. April 21 Meet Me At Reed: The Santa Monica Jazz All-Stars: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Pre-concert family fun games, Parks and Rec BINGO, Community Envisioning Think Tank for the City of Santa Monica’s Parks and Recreation Master Plan. 5:30-7:30 p.m. The Santa Monica Jazz All-Stars featuring The Greg Porée Band with special guests Nick Mancini, Paul Cartwright, Frances Livings, and Sidney Jacobs.

Sat. May 19 Meet Me At Reed: Santa Monica International Taiko Festival: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Pre-concert family fun games. 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. Santa Monica International Taiko Festival: Taiko Heroes featuring On Ensemble & Naruwan.

Sat. June 16 Meet Me At Reed: Only Voices, An A Capella Picnic: 3-5 p.m. Pre-concert family fun games. 5 – 8 p.m. Only Voices: An A Cappella Picnic featuring several of Southern California’s best all vocal groups.

Sat. July 7 Meet Me At Reed: Shakespeare in the Park: 4 – 6 p.m. Pre-concert family fun games. 6 – 8 p.m. Shakespeare in the Park: A Mid-Summer Night’s Dream written by William Shakespeare and performed by the Southern California Shakespeare Festival.

Sat. July 14 Meet Me At Reed: String Theory in Santa Monica: 3 – 5 p.m. Pre-concert family fun games. 5 – 8 p.m. String Theory in Santa Monica featuring a large scale playable harp strung across the park, contemporary dancers and a rock/world music fusion band.

Sat. July 21 Meet Me At Reed: The Santa Monica Symphony: 4 – 6 p.m. Pre-concert family fun games. 6 – 8 p.m. The Santa Monica Symphony performs famous selections from Vivaldi, J.S. Bach, Beethoven and more.

Sat. July 28 Meet Me At Reed: The Paul McDonald Big Band: 3:30 – 5:30 p.m. Pre-concert family fun games. 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. The Paul McDonald Big Band. A high energy, danceable 17 piece big band led by local favorite Paul McDonald.

Sat. Sept. 15 Meet Me At Reed: Troubadour Theater Company: 3:30 – 5:30 p.m. Pre-concert family fun games. 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. Troubadour Theater Company performs one of their hilarious mash-ups of Shakespeare and Popular Music brought to you by Matt Walker and Beth Kennedy.

Submitted by The City of Santa Monica