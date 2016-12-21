by Kate Cagle

Motorcycle “lane splitting” if officially legal in California but the CHP will be looking into guidelines for motorists to safely share lanes.

All forms of nonconsensual sexual assault may be considered rape.

A new law redefines “assault weapon” to close the so-called bullet button loophole. It is believed the loophole allowed the type of assault weapons used in the San Bernardino massacre.

Beauty salons and barber shops can serve limited amounts of complimentary beer and wine without an ABC license.

Possession, purchase, sale and use of powdered alcohol is now against the law.

Texting while driving is officially banned.

Animal shelters can no longer sell or transfer animals to research facilities for testing or experimentation.

University of California schools are allowed to study the efficacy and safety of medical marijuana, including studies looking at the drug’s effect on motor skills.