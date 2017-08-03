Free Entry to Pier Aquarium, Interactive Story Time and More Activities for Parents and Kids.

On Saturday, August 5 from 10:30 a.m. – 2: 30 p.m., approximately 200 L.A. County families will volunteer for a day of community service to clean up a portion of Santa Monica Beach. Participants will visit the Santa Monica Pier Aquarium and enjoy a day of ocean fun while learning about how to care for the environment.

At the Santa Monica Pier Aquarium, families will be introduced to marine life with exhibits of more than 100 local species that are native to the Bay and hands-on activities for children. There will also be a book reading and other interactive activities for kids.

Child advocacy organization, First 5 LA has partnered with environmental advocacy group Heal the Bay, along with the California Coastal Commission to organize this Family Beach Cleanup Day.

Santa Monica Beach Cleanup will take place at the north side of the Pier near lifeguard Tower 15. Santa Monica Pier Aquarium, 1600 Ocean Front Walk.

– Submitted by Marlene Fitzsimmons, First 5 L.A.