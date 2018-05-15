Each year, the Butterfly Ball honors remarkable men and women within the film, television and music industries who strive to achieve creative excellence. This year over 700 guests will gather for an evening benefitting Chrysalis’ effort to help individuals out of poverty and homelessness by providing the tools and resources necessary to gain employment. The event will begin with a red carpet and outdoor cocktail reception, followed by a sit-down dinner, awards ceremony and live music performance.

The event will be hosted at a private Mandeville Canyon estate on Saturday, June 2. Cocktail Reception at 6 p.m. Dinner, Awards & Live Entertainment at 7:15 p.m.

Past honorees, presenters and performers include Common (Recording Artist, Actor, Film Producer, and Poet), Peter Cramer (President of Production for Universal Pictures), Rosetta Getty (Designer and CEO), Balthazar Getty (Actor, Producer, and DJ), Betsy Beers (Partner of Shondaland), Will Packer (Founder of Will Packer Productions), Kristen Bell, Seth MacFarlane, Olivia Wilde, Robin Thicke, Mila Kunis, Salma Hayek, Mary J. Blige, Max Greenfield, Vince Vaughn, Queen Latifah, Jennifer Hudson, Aloe Blacc, Colin Farrell, Dakota Johnson, and LL Cool J to name a few.

Call (310) 401-9393, email Lori.Simpson@Changelives.org or visit www.changelives.org/butterfly for ticket information

Chrysalis is a nonprofit organization dedicated to creating a pathway to self-sufficiency for homeless and low-income individuals by providing the resources and support needed to find and retain employment. Since 2002, the Chrysalis Butterfly Ball has raised over $15 million, which directly funds the organization’s programs and services. For further information, please visit www.changelives.org or follow @ChrysalisLA and #ButterflyBall.

Submitted by B|W|R Public Relations