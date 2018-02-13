Malibu

Malibu Lagoon Field Trips

The Santa Monica Bay Audubon Society invites all to their free, monthly Malibu Lagoon Field Trips, held on the 4th Sunday of every month, at 8:30 and 10 a.m. The next dates are Feb. 25 and March 25.

Adult walk 8:30 a.m.

Beginner and experienced, 2-3 hours. Species range from 40 in June to 60-75 during migrations and winter. We meet at the metal-shaded viewing area next to the parking lot and begin walking east towards the lagoon. We always check the offshore rocks and the ocean. When lagoon outlet is closed we continue east around the lagoon to Adamson House. We put out special effort to make our monthly Malibu Lagoon walks attractive to first-time and beginning birdwatchers. So please, if you are at all worried about coming on a trip and embarrassing yourself because of all the experts, we remember our first trips too. Someone showed us the birds; now it’s our turn.

Children and parents walk 10 a.m.

One hour session, meeting at the metal-shaded viewing area next to the parking lot. We start at 10 a.m. for a shorter walk and to allow time for families to get it together on a sleepy Sunday morning. Our leaders are experienced with kids so please bring them to the beach! We have an ample supply of binoculars that children can use without striking terror into their parents. We want to see families enjoying nature. (If you have a Scout Troop or other group of more than seven people, you must call Jean (310-472-7209) to make sure we have enough binoculars and docents.)

Malibu Lagoon is at the intersection of Pacific Coast Highway and Cross Creek Road. Look around for people wearing binoculars. Parking machine recently installed in the lagoon lot: 1 hr $3; 2 hrs $6; 3 hrs $9, all day $12 ($11 seniors); credit cards accepted. Annual passes accepted. You may also park (read the signs carefully) either along PCH west of Cross Creek Road, on Cross Creek Road, or on Civic Center Way north (inland) of the shopping center. Lagoon parking in shopping center lots is not permitted.

Visit https://smbasblog.com for more information.

Submitted by Grace Murayama

16th St.

New JAMS Performing Arts Complex

Community Information Meeting

Parents, staff and community members are invited to attend a presentation and Q & A session on the new John Adams Middle School (JAMS) Performing Arts Complex the evening of February 20, 2018, from 6-8 pm, in the JAMS cafeteria located at 2425 16th Street in Santa Monica.

Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District officials and project architects will provide a progress update and answer questions regarding the project.

The current JAMS auditorium has not been in use since structural damage to the building was discovered in July 2014. The new complex will replace the existing auditorium with a new state of the art complex. This is a joint use project funded by a partnership with Santa Monica College.

No RSVP required. Spanish translation will be available.

Please contact Kathy Staib kstaib@smmusd.org at the Facility Improvement Office with questions or comments.

Submitted by Gail Pinsker, SMMUSD Community & Public Relations Officer

Citywide

SMMUSD Bond Oversight Committee

Accepting Applications

There are currently four (4) vacancies on the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District Bond Oversight Committee established in order to satisfy the accountability requirements of Prop 39 and Education Code section 15278. Four members are needed to fill the seven-member committee. SMMUSD is seeking qualified candidates who meet the criterion, in accordance with Section 5/1 of the Citizens’ Bond Oversight Committee Bylaws.

The open categories are:

• One active member in a senior citizen organization

• One active member in PTA or site council who is a parent / guardian of a student attending a SMMUSD school

• One active member representing a bona-fide taxpayers’ association

• One member-at-large

Application forms are available through the Superintendent’s Office or via the website: http://fip.smmusd.org/pdf/BOCApplication.pdf

Additional information regarding duties of the committee are online: http://fip.smmusd.org/CitizensOversight/index.html

“This is a great opportunity for parents and community members to get involved with accountability of our two bond measures,” said Melody Canady, assistant superintendent of fiscal services.

Applications can be mailed to the district office (1651 16th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90404), faxed (310.581.1138), or scanned and emailed to boc@smmusd.org. Applications will be reviewed beginning March 1, 2018 and will continue until all vacancies are filled.

Santa Monica and Malibu voters overwhelmingly passed Measure BB in 2006 for $268 million and Measure ES in 2012 for $385 million. SMMUSD appreciates the ongoing support for campus improvements.

Submitted by Gail Pinsker, SMMUSD Community & Public Relations Officer