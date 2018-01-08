Crime Watch is culled from reports provided by the Santa Monica Police Department. These are arrests only. All parties are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

On December 26, at about 2:32 p.m.

While at Tongva Park officers observed a subject known to them for having a “No Bail” warrant for her arrest. Officers contacted the subject and confirmed she had a warrant for a parole violation. During the booking process, it was discovered the suspect provided a false name during prior arrests by Santa Monica PD and issuance of citations resulting in warrants being issued to an innocent person. The additional charge was added. Anthonette P. Bryant, 30, from Los Angeles) was arrested for a Parole Violation and Providing False Information to an Officer. She was denied bail.