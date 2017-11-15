On October 31, at about 4:20 p.m.

Officer determined an employee from the store left his backpack on the counter and returned to retrieve it; however, the backpack was missing.

Officers reviewed the surveillance video with the victim. Officers reviewed the video and saw a subject take the backpack.

Officers immediately recognized the subject from previous contacts and updated other officers with the information. Offices located the subject in the 300 block of Broadway a short time later.

The suspect admitted to taking the backpack and directed them to where he hid the victim’s property in an alley All of the stolen property was recovered and returned to the victim.

Michael Ignacio Ledoux, 20, homeless, was arrested for petty theft. Bail was set at $500.