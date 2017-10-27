Tourism Talks: Fall in Love with Fall in Santa Monica

Though it may not feel like it with recent temperatures, autumn has officially arrived in Southern California. Here in our city by the sea, there’s a lot more to fall in love with this fall than just the beach and pumpkin-spice lattes. To help you celebrate the season in Santa Monica style, we’ve put together a list of a few of our favorite upcoming events offered by members of our hospitality industry.

Free Santa Monica Pier Screening: Rogue Elements – October 27th at 6 p.m.

At this year’s final Front Porch Cinema screening, you can unwind on old-timey lawn chairs, purchase delicious food and drinks and watch the breathtaking extreme-skiing documentary Rogue Elements while enjoying balmy ocean breezes. Admission is free.

Fourth Annual Haunted Hotel at the Viceroy – October 28th at 8 p.m.

On the Saturday before Halloween, the Viceroy Santa Monica will be transformed into the setting for the biggest and most outrageous Halloween Costume Bash on the Westside. The evening’s entertainment includes a costume contest, a psychic, and two DJs in the main bar and ballroom. Last year’s event sold out, so get your tickets early. Ticket prices start at $20.

The Craftsman Halloween Bash – October 29th from 9 p.m. – 1:30 a.m.

The Craftsman Bar and Kitchen will host its annual Halloween Bash with live music from Cardiac Arrest, drink specials (including the famous Craftsman Old Fashioned made with skull-shaped ice cubes) and a costume contest with four big prizes. There’s no cover charge for this event.

All Night Horrorthon at Aero Theater – October 28th at 7:30 p.m.

Pack your pillow and survival kit and get ready for a raucous sleepover with all-night movies at the Aero’s 12th annual Horrorthon! Between classic creepy features enjoy free pizza and candy, short films and trailers, and special giveaways, including DVDs. Tickets are $25 for non-members.

Main Street Howl-O-Ween October 29th from Noon – 4 p.m.

Canines can get in on the seasonal fun too with a costume contest for four-legged friends at Pacific Street Dog Park. Vendors will be on hand offering treats for pets and their families. Attendance is free.

Montana Avenue Halloween Hop October 31th from 3 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Things will be hoppin’ on Halloween afternoon on Montana Avenue. Tie on your Superman cape, don your Jason mask, or slip into that Wonder Woman outfit. Whoever or whatever you’re coming as this year, do it with style on Santa Monica’s toniest retail destination. There will be trick-or-treating for the kids and shopping for the grown-ups. This event is free.

ICE at Santa Monica Grand Opening November 8th from 6 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Dust off your skates and kick off the 11th season of ICE at Santa Monica at the corner of Arizona Avenue and Fifth Street. The free Grand Opening bash will feature a performance by some of California’s elite skaters, DJ dance jams, food from local restaurants, and, of course, swirling faux snowfall above the 8,000-square-foot rink. And make the season bright for an underprivileged child by bringing a new unwrapped gift or gift card to support the PAL Best Gift Ever Toy Drive. The fun lasts through January 15, 2018.

PAINT:LAB Thanksgiving Art Camp

Not sure what to do with the kiddies over Thanksgiving Break? PAINT:LAB is hosting a Thanksgiving Art Camp for children aged 6 to 12. Half-day and full-day options will be available from November 20-24, excluding Thanksgiving Day. The cost is $55 per half day.

As you can see, there’s a lot to love in Santa Monica this fall. Skip the tricks and treat yourself to something special. Happy Halloween — and happy autumn!