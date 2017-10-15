27th Annual 5K Hunger Walk

This event is free to all participants and there’s no fundraising minimum, but we encourage you to raise funds to help feed hungry families. Every dollar raised provides enough food for four nutritious meals!

This year’s event will feature an After Party sponsored by Banc of California and hosted by Perry’s Cafe. After Party tickets are included with some sponsor packages and will be available for purchase as we get closer to the event.

WHEN: Sunday, October 15, 2017

12PM-2PM: Check-In, Program & Entertainment

2PM: Walking Begins

3PM-5PM: After Party at Perry’s Cafe

WHERE: Ocean View Park at 2701 Barnard Way – just south of Ocean Park Blvd. by the beach in Santa Monica.

WHY: To increase awareness about hunger in our community, raise funds to feed our neighbors in need, to exercise and have fun!

If you are not able to join us on the day of the walk, you can still support Westside Food Bank by registering and setting up a fundraising page for your friends and family to contribute to. We look forward to seeing you at the Walk!

All day parking is available in the City parking lot across the street for $10. (Subject to change per the City of Santa Monica)

Carpooling and use of public transportation is encouraged.

Visit https://westsidefoodbank.myetap.org/fundraiser/HW17/ or wsfb.org to sign up or for more information.