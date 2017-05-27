The Santa Monica Police Department has arrested a suspect following a multi-hour standoff in the NOMA neighborhood.

Police released the following statement Saturday morning:

On May 26, 2017 at about 6:01 p.m. the Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD) responded to a radio call for service regarding a home invasion robbery which occurred in the 200 block of 19th Street.

Officers arrived on scene and observed a possible suspect. The suspect fled from officers into to the rear yard of a home in the 200 block of 20th Street. The suspect secreted himself in the rear yard and refused to comply with officers. SMPD SWAT and Crisis Negotiators responded to the scene. Following a period of negotiations, the suspect was taken into custody with the assistance of a Police K-9 and SWAT officers.

A second suspect fled the location in a vehicle northbound out of sight. Officers were able to gather the vehicle information including the license plate details and alert surrounding law enforcement agencies. At about 10:30 pm., El Monte Police Department located the vehicle and took a second suspect into custody. The suspect was taken into custody at the 11200 block of Garvey Avenue in El Monte.

During the incident, multiple victims sustained injuries; one suffered significant injuries from stab wounds and the second suffered injuries from a blunt object. Both victims were transported to local hospitals for treatment.

The first suspect has been identified as a male juvenile booked for 664/187 PC – Attempt Homicide; 182 PC – Conspiracy; 211 PC – Robbery; 459 PC- Robbery; and 3056 Parole Violation. The juvenile has been transported to Eastlake Juvenile Hall. The second suspect has been identified as Brian Noah Morgan, a 24 year old male. Morgan has been booked for 182 PC – Conspiracy; 211 PC – Robbery; 459 PC- Robbery; and 3056 Parole Violation. Morgan is being held at SMPD Jail with no bail options.

Anyone with additional information related to this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Goodwin (310) 458-8942; Detective Leone (310) 458-8949; or the Santa Monica Police Department (310) 458-8491.