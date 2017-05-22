Week of May 22, 2017

Attached is KBUG information for the week of May 22:

Transit And Parking Services Tenant Improvement (Taps Ti) Project

Beginning the week of May 22, construction will take place in Parking Structure #5 at 1440 4th street and anticipates affecting the sidewalk in front of the building with the sidewalk pedestrian tunnel on 5/22/17, lasting until 10/15/17. During this time, there will be intermittent closure of a single lane of south-bound traffic between 8:00 am and 3:00 pm Monday thru Friday.

Water Main Replacement Project

For the week of May 22, the contractor will continue with the installation of a new water main on Seaside Terrace between Ocean Avenue and Ocean Front Walk. Please expect temporary lane closures on Ocean Avenue in the southbound direction, one lane will be maintained at all times. Seaside Terrace between Ocean Avenue and Appian Way will be closed to traffic. Should you have any questions, please contact Carlos Rosales, Project Manager (310) 458-8721 ext. 2620 or Mike Masengale, Berg & Assoc, Construction Manager, (424) 536-7030.

Los Amigos Park Stormwater Harvesting And Direct Use Demonstration Project

For the week of May 22, the contractor will work on programming and testing of the treatment equipment and instrumentation. A dedication ceremony for the project is scheduled for May 23, 2017 at 10:30 am. Hollister Ave. between 5th and 6th Streets has been reopened to through traffic. Should you have any questions, please contact Carlos Rosales, Project Manager (310) 458-8721 ext. 2620 or Scott Neumann, Construction Manager (310) 525-0683.

Street Lighting Modernization Program

For the week of May 22, construction will continue throughout the project area, which is bound by 16th Street to the east, Ocean Park Boulevard to the south, Lincoln Boulevard to the west, and Pico Boulevard to the north. There may be sidewalk closures and temporary no parking posted throughout this area. Should you have any questions, please contact Jamie Atkinson, City of Santa Monica, Project Manager (310) 458-8721 ext. 5081.

Montana Avenue Traffic Signal Replacement

For the week of April 24 through September 5, due to an emergency necessity, four traffic signals along the Montana Avenue corridor (Intersections along Montana Avenue at 4th, 7th, 11th, and 14th Streets) must be replaced immediately. The entire intersection hardware will be replaced, including poles, signal and pedestrian heads, computer controllers and underground conduit. Work includes underground utilities, curb ramp construction, traffic signal installation, and all activities necessary to implement the traffic signal improvements. Work areas will be contained; crews will make practical efforts to minimize sound, dust, and disturbance to the neighboring community. If you have any questions, please contact the City’s Project Manager, Andrew Maximous, at (310) 458-8291.