On January 31, at about 3:29 p.m.

Officers responded to radio call for service regarding a shoplifting suspect in custody at Pavilions Market – 820 Montana Avenue. The suspect was monitored by Loss Prevention as she selected several items from the sales floor. The suspect concealed the items in her purse. The suspect exited the store without paying for any of the items. Loss Prevention detained the suspect outside the store. Approximately $145.67 worth of merchandise was recovered from the purse. The store was desirous of prosecution. The suspect was placed under arrest without incident.

Heather Luck Funderburk, 37, from Woodland Hills was arrested for petty theft. Bail was set at $500.