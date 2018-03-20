If you purchased a ticket in Santa Monica for Saturday’s huge Powerball jackpot, check your tickets. That’s because one lucky ticket sold there matched 5 of 6 numbers during the draw to win $1,211,614. That’s a great consolation prize for the ticket that was just one number away from hitting the 8th-largest jackpot in Powerball game history.

The ticket was sold at Ed’s Liquor, which is located at 825 Pico Boulevard. The ticket matched the numbers: 60, 66, 22, 59, and 57, missing only the red Powerball number 7. They will not know who the winner is until the prize is claimed.

The owners of Ed’s Liquor will receive a retailer bonus check of $6,058 just for selling the winning ticket.

One lucky ticket sold in Pennsylvania matched all six numbers to win the $456,700,000 Powerball jackpot.

Winners are strongly encouraged to sign the back of their ticket in ink, keep it in a safe place where they’ll remember and familiarize themselves with the Lottery’s Winner’s Handbook, which can be found on the California Lottery’s website here. California’s latest Powerball winner should visit any of our nine Lottery District Offices during normal business hours. Also, very important: Powerball and Mega Millions winners must produce original winning tickets when they claim their prizes.

Powerball is played in 44 states (plus the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands). Draw times are Wednesdays and Saturdays at 7:59 p.m. PT. The draw closes at 7 p.m., so players must buy their tickets by then to qualify for that draw. Ticket sales resume (for the next draw) at 7:05 p.m. Tickets are $2 and can be purchased from any of the more than 22,000 California Lottery retailers or one of the more than 4,000 Lottery Lucky Retailers. Please visit the California Lottery’s Powerball site for more information on how to play.

The Mega Millions draw is worth an estimated $377 million. Wednesday’s SuperLotto Plus jackpot is worth a guaranteed $19 million while Powerball is reset at $40 million.

Submitted by The California Lottery