News
Closure date set for Santa Monica Airport
The City of Santa Monica has negotiated the authority to close the Santa Monica...
New Santa Monica Mayor attends National Conference
Educator Spotlight
Apple LP restrains suspect
Life
Break a sweat with Cardio Barre or Pilates Place
In a fitness-focused city like Santa Moncia, there are...
Film Review: 20th Century Women
Film Review: The Founder
Beckett’s Profundity Overwhelms at the Odyssey
Sports
-
The Snide World of Sports
Goff Says He Must Be Better..Duh
-
The Snide World of Sports
We Waited 20 Years for This?
-
The Snide World of Sports
The Bruins Are Back!
-
The Snide World of Sports
The Power of Negative Thinking, Pt 2
-
Sports
Hall of fame to honor beach volleyball history
-
The Snide World of Sports
Can They Win for Vin?
-
High School
Samohi vying for beach title
-
High School
Cross-country: Caruana, Pacifica Christian hoping high
-
High School
Samohi adds new baseball coach
-
High School
Football: Samohi defeats Compton for first victory of Lambert era
-
High School
Volleyball: Promise of Year 4 arrives at Crossroads
-
High School
New football coach takes helm at St. Monica
Business
NMS accuses hedge fund of conspiracy to steal hundreds of local apartments
Santa Monica’s largest apartment owner fired another shot in the...
The Albright celebrates 40 years on the Pier
Tug-of-war continues over local apartment buildings
Ferrigno FIT delivers fitness in a box to your doorsteps.
Opinion
Lions finish strong
Letter to Editor
Getting Work Done When You’re Sick
Letter to Editor
Alternative Facts and Other Lies
Events
-
Events
Politics on the Pier
-
Events
Festivity of Hope
-
Events
Local foundation’s 5k supports preventive care
-
Events
Herb Alpert concert to raise money for P.S. ARTS
-
Events
National Night Out events spread to four Santa Monica parks
-
Events
Santa Monica walks examine preservation, change
-
Pier Concerts
BØRNS brings indie pop to Twilight Concert Series at Santa Monica Pier
-
Events
Your summer events guide for Marina del Rey
-
Events
Santa Monica International Teen Film Festival returns this weekend
-
Pier Concerts
Twilight Concert Series starts tonight at Santa Monica Pier
-
Events
Santa Monica church raising money for Orlando shooting victims
-
Events
Music, food and fun: Your guide to summer in Santa Monica