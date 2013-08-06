News
Year in Review: Environment
The year began with forecasts of a wet winter. An El Niño weather system...
PCH caught man with methamphetamine and more
Year in Review: Education
Year in Review: SMO
Life
Employees to get more sick days in the New Year
By Kate Cagle Sick days will start adding up for hotel and restaurant and...
Film Review: Julieta
Film Review: Fences
Samohi Alumni determined to walk again
Sports
The Snide World of Sports
Goff Says He Must Be Better..Duh
The Snide World of Sports
We Waited 20 Years for This?
The Snide World of Sports
The Bruins Are Back!
The Snide World of Sports
The Power of Negative Thinking, Pt 2
Sports
Hall of fame to honor beach volleyball history
The Snide World of Sports
Can They Win for Vin?
High School
Samohi vying for beach title
High School
Cross-country: Caruana, Pacifica Christian hoping high
High School
Samohi adds new baseball coach
High School
Football: Samohi defeats Compton for first victory of Lambert era
High School
Volleyball: Promise of Year 4 arrives at Crossroads
High School
New football coach takes helm at St. Monica
Business
Tug-of-war continues over local apartment buildings
By Kate Cagle. Seven Santa Monica apartment buildings caught in the middle...
Ferrigno FIT delivers fitness in a box to your doorsteps.
Santa Monica Brew Works opens tasting room
Carousel Café closing for good
Opinion
Young Kaylee Rodgers Gives Me Hope
Kiss all the Spines
Letter to Editor
Besides a Warm Christmas Fire, Nearly Too Warm
Boogie Woogie is what we need
Events
Events
Politics on the Pier
Events
Festivity of Hope
Events
Local foundation’s 5k supports preventive care
Events
Herb Alpert concert to raise money for P.S. ARTS
Events
National Night Out events spread to four Santa Monica parks
Events
Santa Monica walks examine preservation, change
Pier Concerts
BØRNS brings indie pop to Twilight Concert Series at Santa Monica Pier
Events
Your summer events guide for Marina del Rey
Events
Santa Monica International Teen Film Festival returns this weekend
Pier Concerts
Twilight Concert Series starts tonight at Santa Monica Pier
Events
Santa Monica church raising money for Orlando shooting victims
Events
Music, food and fun: Your guide to summer in Santa Monica